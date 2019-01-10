Technavio analysts forecast the global dual chamber dispensing systems market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005344/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global dual chamber dispensing systems market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing preference for sustainable packaging is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global dual chamber dispensing systems market 2019-2023. As end-users of packaging such as the personal care and homecare industries are increasingly opting for eco-friendly packaging materials, the global packaging manufacturers need to be aware of environmental and sustainability issues. The adoption of sustainable packaging allows manufacturers of consumer goods to enhance their brand image and reduce the carbon footprint.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global dual chamber dispensing systems market is the rising demand for convenient packaging from the cosmetics industry:

Global dual chamber dispensing systems market: Rising demand for convenient packaging from the cosmetics industry

Personal care product manufacturers are looking to introduce appealing packaging designs to attract various customer segments. A key criterion for purchase is convenience, as customers prefer convenient packaging that facilitates easy use of the product. Therefore, to meet consumer demands, manufacturers are increasing implementing changes in packaging formats. For example, hair care product manufacturers are shifting from using traditional bottles to airless dispensers to ensure convenience for customers.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on metal glass containers, "Hair care product manufacturers were the initial users of pump packaging; however, it has gradually been replaced by airless dispensers to eliminate the use of dispensing closures and screw caps. Dual chamber dispensing systems offer high potential for the packaging of cosmetic products as they offer both visual appeal and convenience of application."

Global dual chamber dispensing systems market: Segmentation analysis

The global dual chamber dispensing systems market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (personal care, homecare, and others) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The personal care segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for over 33% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2018, and the region is expected to dominate the market through 2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005344/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com