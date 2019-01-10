John Weiss & Son Relocate to Join Sister Companies in Essex

HARLOW, England, January 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

John Weiss & Son, the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard ophthalmic micro-surgical instruments and procedures, is pleased to announce its relocation to Harlow in Essex.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806755/John_Weiss_and_Son.jpg )

John Weiss & Son's new address is Unit A, Edinburgh Way, Harlow, Essex, CM20 2TT.

The move, which officially took place on 2ndJanuary 2019, sees John Weiss & Son join sister companies, Haag-Streit UK, Clement Clarke International and Clement Clarke Holdings at their Essex headquarters.

The relocation will allow for greater synergies between the four companies, who are all part of the Worldwide Haag-Streit Group. It will enable John Weiss & Son to take advantage of best practice day-to-day business and logistical procedures, which are already employed by these other UK-based Haag-Streit Group companies.

The primary reason for the move was to allow the John Weiss & Son's front office to join the warehouse facility, which previously relocated to the Harlow headquarters in March 2014. Having client-facing personnel within the sales department, as well as the purchasing and finance departments physically located in the same building as the logistics, stores & warehouse and repairs facility will enable John Weiss & Son to provide an improved service to its valued customers and build on its excellent reputation within the surgical industry.

John Weiss & Son will continue to offer a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality surgical instruments, encompassing all sub-specialties of ophthalmic surgery, including; cataract, corneal, oculoplastic, glaucoma and vitreoretinal.

http://www.johnweiss.com