Boardroom PR: Florida Family Law Reform Releases Documentary Detailing Lifetime Alimony Woes

"Life Sentence-Florida's Alimony Problem" highlights issues the group is working to reform

TALLAHASSEE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2019 / The Florida Family Law Reform PAC, a Florida state registered political action committee (PAC), has released a new video to help educate the public about its mission. The Florida Family Law Reform PAC consists of a statewide group of individuals who work collaboratively to promote family law reform.

Florida Family Law Reform PAC is working to get rid of lifetime alimony, instead pushing for alimony to "transition" an ex-spouse to self-sufficiency. The group is against "permanent" alimony, which is state-sanctioned, forced financial servitude with zero accountability for the recipient, and 100 percent of the burden is on the payer until death.

Florida Family Law Reform seeks to reform these types of abuses with the current laws so that divorce cases can be more easily settled in a consistent manner from courtroom to courtroom and from county to county. This formula-based alimony would enable both parties to be on equal financial footing for a period of time while allowing the alimony recipient time and resources to re-establish their profession or train for a new career in order to achieve self-sufficiency.

To help spread accurate information about their mission, the group has released a documentary titled: "Life Sentence-Florida's Alimony Problem." The 30-minute documentary was produced by 12-time Emmy Award winning investigative reporter Mike Deeson.

In the documentary, you will hear from both men and women forced to pay lifetime alimony to their ex-spouses. From a woman who claims her ex abused her to a man who was divorced after his wife had an affair, these people are still being forced to pay substantial amounts each month to their former spouse with no end in sight.

Florida Family Law Reform wants to make it clear that alimony and child support are two distinct areas of the law, and the reforms proposed have nothing to do with child support. Alimony is money that only goes to the spouse and has nothing to do with the children and is even awarded in childless marriages. They simply want a fair formula that will help able-bodied adults get the money they need to help them get back on their feet and supporting themselves.

Link to the full documentary: https://tinyurl.com/yd6kfz5e

Link to the two-minute trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N3ISx3RjuVs&feature=youtu.be

About Florida Family Law Reform PAC

The Florida Family Law Reform PAC is a Florida state registered political action committee (PAC), and consists of a statewide group of individuals who work collaboratively to promote family law reform. The PAC is an all-volunteer organization, with no member of the PAC taking a salary or any other form of compensation.

Florida Family Law Reform PAC supports alimony to "transition" an ex-spouse to self-sufficiency... we are against "permanent" alimony which is state sanctioned, forced financial servitude with zero accountability for the recipient, and 100% of the burden on the payer until death.

Media Contact:

Lauren Berger, BoardroomPR

LBerger@Boardroompr.com

965-370-8999

SOURCE: The Florida Family Law Reform PAC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/532231/Florida-Family-Law-Reform-Releases-Documentary-Detailing-Lifetime-Alimony-Woes