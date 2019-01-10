Escondido, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2019) -MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC. ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTCQB: MCOA), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, and its Joint Venture partner Global Hemp Group Inc. (CSE: GHG) (OTC Pink: GBHPF) (FSE: GHG) are pleased to announce that clone production for the 2019 season at their Scio, Oregon High Yielding CBD Hemp project is now in high gear, in preparation for an "as early as possible" planting this year. Unlike 2018, which had a late start to planting due to delays in finalizing the acquisition of the project's 109 acre farm, preparations are underway so that planting of this year's crop can begin in late May to early June. This will provide an additional 45 to 60 days of growing time compared to last year, allowing time for the hemp plants to get considerably larger, which will generate a greater quantity of biomass.

For 2019, the project will cultivate three hemp strains which will offer high CBD content, substantial biomass yield, and ultra low THC levels, along with superior pest resistance and disease tolerance. These strains also have a shorter flowering period, which will allow for an earlier harvest, before the usual Fall rainy season begins in the region.

The hardiest phenotypes were selected for mother plants that will feed the cloning process, which began back in November 2018 soon after the recent harvest and drying operation was complete. This cloning operation will produce the approximately 40,000+ clones required to plant on the farm's lower 35 acres.

The Scio team is now upgrading the lighting and electrical in the greenhouses for continued expansion of the cloning operation. It is expected that the cloning operations will produce an excess of clones beyond what is required for the Scio project, which will allow for the sale to other farms in the area. The team continues to talk with local farmers that are interested in partnering to cultivate hemp for the coming season. On-site clone operations will eliminate the need of capital outlay to purchase clones from other growers as was required in 2018 as the result of the late start, an expense of over US$200,000.

In addition, the project's operating company, Covered Bridge Acres (CBA), has received its registration to cultivate hemp for 2019 from the Oregon Department of Agriculture. Also, for the 2019 season, CBA is now registered to produce or handle agricultural hemp seed, so that the company can establish a breeding program that will potentially generate additional revenue for the project.

Management is currently searching for an offsite warehouse to store biomass and complete hammer mill processing of the material produced from the 2018 harvest. Once the location has been secured, CBA will complete its Land Use Compatibility Statement (LUCS) and apply for its 2019 Industrial Hemp Handler registration that will enable CBA to further process (extract) its material. Management is in ongoing discussions with several potential off takers and processing partners in an effort to monetize the 2018 biomass and prepare for the upcoming 2019 season which will produce significantly more material.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreations use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

About Our hempSMART Products Containing CBD

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized CBD as a safe and effective drug for any indication. Our products containing CBD derived from industrial hemp are not marketed or sold based upon claims that their use is safe and effective treatment for any medical condition as drugs or dietary supplements subject to the FDA's jurisdiction.



About Global Hemp Group Inc.

Global Hemp Group Inc. (CSE: GHG) (OTC Pink: GBHPF) (FSE: GHG), is focused on a multi-phased strategy to build a strong presence in the industrial hemp industry in both Canada and the United States. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with hemp cultivation operations in New Brunswick and Oregon. The first phase of this strategy is to develop hemp cultivation with the objective of extracting cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBN & CBC) and creating a near term revenue stream that will allow the Company to expand and develop successive phases of the strategy. The second phase of the plan will focus on the development of value-added industrial hemp products utilizing the processing of the whole hemp plant, as envisioned in the Company's Hemp Agro-Industrial Zone (HAIZ) strategy.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-12G, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

