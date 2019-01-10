Technavio analysts forecast the global fertility testing devices market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Increased efficiency of fertility testing devices because of technological advances is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global fertility testing devices market 2019-2023. Several conglomerate manufacturers are able to develop advanced fertility testing devices with high accuracy, precision, and fast turnaround times owing to technological advances such as sonohysterogram, hysteroscopy, and hysterosalpingogram. At present, the development and use of smartphone-based and wearable devices for measuring fertility rates is trending in the market. Such fertility testing devices have an optical attachment, which connects smartphone and disposable device onto which samples like seminal fluid are loaded to provide personalized cycle prediction by measuring and tracking fertility hormonal levels.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global fertility testing devices market is the high adoption of basal body temperature monitors:

Global fertility testing devices market: High adoption of basal body temperature monitors

One of the simplest and non-invasive methods for ovulation detection is monitoring of basal body temperature. Body temperature changes throughout the menstrual cycle, which coincides with hormonal changes and indicates fertile and non-fertile stages of the cycle. An increase in basal body temperature levels occurs due to the thermogenic effect of the progesterone hormone. During the menstrual cycle, women must measure their oral, vaginal, or rectal temperature every day in the morning before initiating any daily routine activities to detect fertility rates.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life sciences tools services, "Basal temperature monitors are increasingly being used in home care settings to track fertile and non-fertile days owing to their effectiveness, low cost, and non-invasive nature. In order to achieve the best results, it is crucial for the user to monitor the temperature accurately at the right time. During the forecast period, the high adoption of basal body temperature monitors is expected to drive the growth of the global fertility testing devices market."

Global fertility testing devices market: Segmentation analysis

The global fertility testing devices market research report provides market segmentation by product (ovulation predictor kits, fertility monitors, and male fertility testing devices) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The ovulation predictor kits segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for over 41% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018, and the region is expected to dominate the market through 2023. However, there will be a small decrease in its market share by over 1%.

