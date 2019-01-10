Business leaders can find valuable guidance for accelerating digital transformation in a new series of position papers from DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC). The "DXC Digital Directions" series, authored by the company's global technology leaders, explores digital opportunities for enterprises to gain actionable, data-driven insights; drive better customer experiences; increase employee performance; and deliver better business outcomes.

"Businesses are looking to scale their digital efforts, drawing strength from new digital service platforms and deeper integration of enterprise processes," said Dan Hushon, senior vice president and chief technology officer, DXC Technology. "As companies realign for the new digital realities, business leaders need to acquire the knowledge, technology and solutions to successfully transform. The DXC Digital Directions papers offer guidance on how to embrace transformation, create a digital culture, and develop high-performing teams using all of the advanced technology tools available to them."

The DXC Digital Directions position papers

The DXC Digital Directions position papers explore how the adoption of digital technologies can contribute to top-line growth and cost-based improvements, as well as continuous optimization of business processes.

The series addresses the fundamentals of building and evolving a strong digital platform to leverage data in the enterprise, and outlines opportunities afforded by innovations in cloud/hybrid IT, risk, analytics, applications, workplace and delivery. It also covers the digital dynamics in financial services, healthcare, insurance, and travel, transportation and hospitality.

The papers in the series include:

Accelerate your transformation to a digital business (overview) Companies are now looking to rapidly scale their digital efforts, drawing strength from new digital service platforms. These efforts are not only reshaping products and services but also driving entry into digital ecosystems and transforming productivity.

Companies are now looking to rapidly scale their digital efforts, drawing strength from new digital service platforms. These efforts are not only reshaping products and services but also driving entry into digital ecosystems and transforming productivity. Transform to a modern enterprise with hybrid IT Enterprises need strategies that enable traditional IT to work in harmony with data streams located on premises, in the cloud and at the edge. Hybrid IT applies modern approaches to pull the legacy environment forward and create more business value.

Enterprises need strategies that enable traditional IT to work in harmony with data streams located on premises, in the cloud and at the edge. Hybrid IT applies modern approaches to pull the legacy environment forward and create more business value. Rethink risk and enterprise security in a digital world Organizations should plan for digital transformation and security simultaneously. Security and risk management must be integrated up front into development and delivery processes to ensure resilient systems and to mitigate risk.

Organizations should plan for digital transformation and security simultaneously. Security and risk management must be integrated up front into development and delivery processes to ensure resilient systems and to mitigate risk. Embed advanced analytics into every aspect of your digital business Operating an information-driven digital business means continuously developing insights that drive new value, increase automation and give rise to creative workers.

Operating an information-driven digital business means continuously developing insights that drive new value, increase automation and give rise to creative workers. Delight customers with better digital application experiences Companies must understand the context of their customers' journeys and create digital application services for them based on a modern digital business platform.

Companies must understand the context of their customers' journeys and create digital application services for them based on a modern digital business platform. Redefine your digital workplace as an innovation center - Organizations that understand the digital workplace are embracing the technologies, policies and tech-savvy employees that propel innovation. By monitoring quality of experience rather than quality of service, IT shifts to predicting potential problems and providing easy-to-use self-service and self-healing capabilities.

- Organizations that understand the digital workplace are embracing the technologies, policies and tech-savvy employees that propel innovation. By monitoring quality of experience rather than quality of service, IT shifts to predicting potential problems and providing easy-to-use self-service and self-healing capabilities. Design for operations to deliver on digital transformation Companies should adopt a "design for operations" approach to software development and delivery powered by analytics, lean techniques and automation. Intelligent automation boosts agility and accelerates digital transformation by delivering greater insights, speed, repeatability, scalability and efficiency.

Four additional papers examine how select industries are capitalizing on digital opportunities:

Master digital banking to succeed in financial services Financial services providers must rethink their place in the value chain and determine which services to provide and which to outsource. They must also establish a digital platform that takes advantage of new technologies and opens core processes to third parties.

Financial services providers must rethink their place in the value chain and determine which services to provide and which to outsource. They must also establish a digital platform that takes advantage of new technologies and opens core processes to third parties. Unlock healthcare data to deliver better patient care Healthcare and life sciences organizations must establish a rich information ecosystem that leverages new sources of patient data in ways that lead to better health outcomes.

Healthcare and life sciences organizations must establish a rich information ecosystem that leverages new sources of patient data in ways that lead to better health outcomes. Reimagine insurance by engaging customers in the digital age - Leading insurers will create an ongoing relationship between themselves and policyholders and embrace a modern, AI-enhanced insurance platform to deliver differentiating customer experiences and simplified offerings.

- Leading insurers will create an ongoing relationship between themselves and policyholders and embrace a modern, AI-enhanced insurance platform to deliver differentiating customer experiences and simplified offerings. How intelligent transportation systems are changing the industry Deploying a connected transportation platform that unifies data throughout the travel journey creates new value for both passengers and cargo.

