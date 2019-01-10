Nintex Named the Overall Leader in New G2 Crowd Report for Business Process Management

IT, operations, and process excellence professionals within public and private sector organisations leverage the Nintex Platform to quickly and easily manage, automate and optimise business processes

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard in process management and automation, is pleased to announce that the Nintex Process Automation Platform and Nintex Promapp, the platform's visual process mapping and management capability, both ranked in the leader category of G2 Crowd's Winter 2019 Grid Report for Business Process Management (BPM). The Nintex Automation Platform claimed the top spot within the review site's most recent BPM report and also ranked in the leader category in the latest G2 Grid for No-Code Development Platforms.

According to G2 Crowd, a peer-to-peer business solutions review platform, business process management (BPM) software helps define, automate and report on processes that are intended to help optimise businesses to deliver on company goals. To be included in the Grid report products must have received a minimum of 10 reviews/ratings. Products are then ranked by customer satisfaction (based on verified user reviews) and market presence.

"Nintex is on a mission to improve how people work with process management and automation technology," says Nintex Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Dustin Grosse. "Our product rankings within the latest G2 Crowd Reports recognises the strength of Nintex automation and visual process mapping capabilities from our satisfied customers."

Out of 30 products rated in G2 Crowd's BPM report, Nintex received the highest overall satisfaction score of any vendor with nearly all customers who use Nintex Promapp reporting they would recommend the technology. Nintex customers also report high levels of satisfaction due to the platform's ease of use, functionality, time savings, overall understanding of processes and level of support provided according to published reviews on G2 Crowd including:

Nintex is easy to learn and use for both technical and non-technical users:

"Before we started using Nintex it would take multiple admins to create new users with all the features and functions we needed to add. But after Nintex integrated with our AD and Microsoft platforms it takes a fraction of the time for one admin."

"I love how understandable Nintex Promapp is! Whenever I train new users on it, I hear a lot of positive opinions. My colleagues always point out that it's much better than all the tools they've used before because even when using for the first time, Nintex Promapp is easy to navigate through and hugely self-explanatory."

Nintex capabilities deliver significant time savings:

"Nintex Workflow for O365, makes automating business processes a breeze and connects to just about any data source."

"What I like best about Nintex is how quickly my developers can spin up new solutions. Rapid application development is where this platform shines."

Implementing Nintex helps organisations and teams better understand their processes and adapt to change:

"Nintex Promapp is a great support to our business. It allows us to grow the business while ensuring we have the correct processes in place."

"Since rolling out Nintex Promapp to support changes to processes, and embedding new processes within projects, the uptake on change has increased - this tool makes it easier for the change-affected to comprehend the changes and to accept those changes. As a technical business analyst, it makes my job so much easier."

To experience the Nintex Platform, sign up for a free trial at https://www.nintex.com/trial/.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

