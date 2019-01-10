San'an Optoelectronics Co.,Ltd.: Sanan Optoelectronics LED Enables Display Trends in Consumer Electronics at CES 2019

XIAMEN, China, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD. (Sanan Optoelectronics), the world's leading light-emitting diode (LED) epitaxial wafer and chip manufacturer, announced that several panel manufacturers for TVs, digital displays, smartphones, smart watches, augmented / virtual reality (AR/VR) goggles, and gaming notebooks have unveiled new products this week using the company's latest Mini LED and advanced Micro LED chips at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Since the technology debuted at CES in 2017, the company has led the industry in large-scale production of RGB Mini LEDs, and has complimented its portfolio with R&D advancements and capacity investments for Micro LED, including 27 applied patents and key partnerships.



Given the maturity of Mini LED technology, display panel manufacturers are widely implementing across a broad range of consumer applications, including for cinema screens, and soon also for automotive. Mini LEDs, with its compact unit size between 100 to 200 micrometers, allow for high density backlight designs with local dimming capabilities. It helps create ultra-thin, ultra-compact designs with stylistic features such as for notch and curved form-factors. As a display technology, it provides superior energy efficiency with ultra-high brightness, high dynamic range (HDR), with higher color saturation, contrast and resolution compared to the traditional liquid crystal display (LCD) approach. Micro LED is poised to be the revolutionary next-generation technology, which offer significant advances in image quality through individually driven self-emitting pixels and in even more miniaturized form-factors.

"We see tremendous growth in the Mini LED market, and are delighted to see its increased adoption from among the product launches here at CES", says Simon Lin, CEO of Sanan Optoelectronics. "The industry is certainly taking full advantage of the key benefits that Mini LEDs bring, namely enhanced power savings, and higher performance. Given the success of our core business in LED chips combined with our manufacturing infrastructure and cost competitiveness through economies of scale, we have been able to overcome the high barrier of entry for the Mini LED market. While we are fully committed to drive innovation further for this technology and are well positioned to support the market's high volume demand, we are also ramping up R&D and scaling up capacity for Micro LED production to meet the demands of the next wave of innovative LED displays".

The company offers a family of RGB display and backlight Mini LEDs with various element sizes, dimensions, and light output power.

