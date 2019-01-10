Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2019) - GGX Gold (TSXV: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF) (FSE: 3SR2) has released results for holes COD18-61 to COD18-64 from the November diamond drill program on the Gold Drop property, which is located 40 kilometres from Grand Forks, in southern British Columbia in the Greenwood District.

The program which consisted of 11 diamond drill holes, COD18-61 to 18-71, targeted the gold bearing COD Vein, located in the Gold Drop Southwest Zone, focusing on the area of previous high-grade drill intercepts. The program followed up on results from earlier 2018 diamond drilling at the southern extension of the COD vein.

Two earlier 2018 holes at this southern extension intersected high grade gold and silver, plus significant amounts of tellurium. Hole COD18-45 intersected 50.1 grams per tonne gold, 375 grams per tonne silver over a 2.05 meter core length, including 167.5 grams per tonne gold, 1,370 grams per tonne silver and more than 500 grams per tonne tellurium over a 0.46 meter core length. Hole COD18-46 intersected 54.9 grams per tonne gold and 379 grams per tonne silver over a 1.47 meter core length, including 223 grams per tonne gold, 1,535 grams per tonne silver and more than 500 grams per tonne tellurium over a 0.30 meter core length.

All of the 2018 Fall drill holes were collared within 25 meters of holes COD18-45 and COD-46. Holes COD18-61 to 18-66 were drilled to the west and slightly northwest at dips of 45 to 60 degrees to intersect the approximately northeast striking COD vein. Holes COD18-67 to 18-71 were drilled at dips of 45 to 60 degrees slightly northeast to intersect the COD vein at a shallower angle, the purpose being to test the continuity of the quartz veining and mineralization.

Intersections exceeding 1 gram per tonne gold for drill holes COD18-61 to COD18-64 are listed in this table.





Since true widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available, the core lengths are reported.

The high grade intercept of drill hole COD18-63 is at approximate 20 metres vertical depth, similar depth to the high grade intercept of drill hole COD18-45, and approximately 5 meters north of the high grade intercept of drill hole COD18-45.

The majority of the drill holes earlier this year tested the COD Vein with significant levels of gold, silver and tellurium intersected in numerous holes as reported in previous news releases. In addition to the gold discovered by the company at the COD and Everest Veins, gold mineralization is reported in quartz veins in the east and north regions of the property with some historic samples reported to exceed 1 ounce per ton gold. Furthermore, GGX Gold has reported historic gold and silver production at the Gold Drop, North Star, Amandy and Roderick Dhu vein systems.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ggxgold.com, contact Jack Singh, Investor Relations, at 604-720-6598, or by email at ir@ggxgold.com.

