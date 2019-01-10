sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,128 Euro		-0,012
-8,57 %
WKN: A1JWLQ ISIN: CA29766C1068 Ticker-Symbol: 1ET 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ETHOS GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ETHOS GOLD CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,124
0,152
17:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ETHOS GOLD CORP
ETHOS GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ETHOS GOLD CORP0,128-8,57 %