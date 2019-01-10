Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2019) - Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) ("Spey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Thornley-Hall as President and Director of the Company.

David is a senior executive with 25 years of diversified experience in the mineral exploration, mining and finance industries. Previously David spent 8 years with Western Potash Corp., most recently as Executive Vice President and Corporate Secretary. He was a leading member of the Commercial Team at Western Potash Corp., responsible for securing over $110 Million in strategic equity investment in two separate transactions, initially with a Chinese State Owned Enterprise and subsequently with a Chinese Private Equity firm. Before entering the mining industry, David worked in the Canadian dollar bond market beginning as a broker on Bay Street and rising to the position of Managing Director of the Canadian business at Exco Shorcan in London England.

Marshall Farris, CEO stated, "I would like to welcome David as President of Spey Resources. We are in an exciting phase as we build out the management team of the Company. David brings extensive industry experience and significant contacts that will help to well position the Company with its focus on the current Standfast Wigwam project in addition to assessing external growth opportunities accretive to the business."

The Company has granted 240,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Thornley-Hall. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.10 per common share. The incentive options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

To accommodate David's addition to the Board, the Company has accepted the resignation of Ms. Tracy Mabone from her position as a Director. She will remain in the role of CFO of the Company. Marshall Farris stated "Tracy's substantial help and support to the board from inception have contributed to the successful creation and listing of Spey on the CSE and we thank her for these contributions."

On behalf of the Board of Directors of SPEY RESOURCES CORP.

"Marshall Farris"

Marshall Farris, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For additional information on the Company or its Project, please visit the Company's website: www.speyresources.ca or email: marshall@ascentafinance.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) nor any other regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Spey's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.