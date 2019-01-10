Healthcare Analytics Market Worth $50.5 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, January 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report"Healthcare Analytics Market by Type (Predictive, Prescriptive, Cognitive) Application (Clinical, RCM, Claim, Fraud, Waste, Supply Chain, PHM) Component (Service, Software) Delivery (On-demand, Cloud) End User (Payer, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Healthcare Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 50.5 billion by 2024 from USD 14.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Don't miss out on business opportunities in Healthcare Analytics Market.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the implementation of government initiatives to increase EHR adoption, growing adoption of data-driven decision-making, growing pressure to curb healthcare spending and improve patient outcomes, the emergence of big data in healthcare, and the increasing number of patient registries.

The clinical analytics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the healthcare business analytics market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the Healthcare Analytics Market is segmented into clinical analytics, financial analytics, operational analytics, and population health analytics. In 2019, the clinical analytics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period market, primarily due to the growing pressure to curtail healthcare spending, increasing government incentives (especially in the US) for improving quality and reducing the cost of care, growing adoption of EHRs, and rising focus on building patient registries.

Browse in-depth TOC on"Healthcare Analytics Market"

231 - Tables

43 - Figures

257 - Pages

Get Free 10% Customization on this Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=905

Growing demand for on-demand healthcare analytics is driving the growth of this segment

On the basis of delivery model, the Healthcare Analytics Market is segmented into on-premise and on-demand delivery models. In 2019, on-demand delivery models are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Their highly adaptable nature, ease of use, affordability, reliability, lack of upfront capital investment for hardware, extreme capacity flexibility, and pay-as-you-go pricing model are expected to boost the demand for on-demand models.

North America is expected to lead the Healthcare Analytics Market in 2024

On the basis of region, the healthcare business analytics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Pacific Countries, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe, The largest share of the North American market is attributed to the factors such as the increasing adoption of healthcare analytics solutions and services by healthcare providers (especially in the US) to provide better quality care and lower healthcare costs. In 2019, Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share of the global Healthcare Analytics Market.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=905

The Healthcare Analytics Market is highly competitive. Prominent players in this market include IBM Corporation (US), Optum, Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), SAS Institute, Inc. (US), Allscripts Health Solutions (US), McKesson Corporation (US), MedeAnalytics, Inc. (US), Inovalon (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Health Catalyst (US), SCIO Health Analytics (US), Verscend Technologies, Inc. (US), CitiusTech, Inc. (US), Wipro Limited (India), and VitreosHealth (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets @ Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/healthcare-data-analytics-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com