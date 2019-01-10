International Endeavors Corporation: IDVV Enters Into Funding Agreement To Build Temecula Valley CBD Project

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2019 / International Endeavors Corporation, Inc. (OTC PINK: IDVV) today announced that it has entered a funding agreement for its Temecula Valley CBD Project with plans to showcase working OGGL units that will cultivate plants to be used for CBD products, as well as the production of edibles.

IDVV plans to develop the parcel to accommodate a warehouse for indoor marijuana / cannabis growth, outdoor cultivation for CBD, and an industrial center to process products for distribution.

Company Spokesman Barry Smith stated "IDVV looks forward to developing this property. We are consulting with leading horticulture / farming experts to assure the maximum use of the property. The build out of this project will comply with the law, and we will be posting video and pictures of the land as the development progresses on the Company Website." http://internationalendeavorscorp.com

About the OGGL: The OGGL is the first purpose-built, self-contained, off-grid growing laboratory. Built in a low-cost shipping container, the OGGL has integrated solar modules and lithium-phosphate batteries coupled with a generator backup to supply uninterrupted power to the grow room. The OGGL is configurable for the three stages of the growing process, which are: vegetative, flowering, and cloning.

OGGL Unit

https://youtu.be/WRvXqpbA634

About International Endeavors Corporation (OTC stock symbol: IDVV)

International Endeavors Corporation focuses on building intellectual property and making equipment sales in the medical marijuana and legal cannabis industry through the creation of off-grid grow labs, biomedical devices, clean-energy solutions, and patented devices. The company is also engaged in locating and acquiring established companies, brands, and technologies. The company's real estate portfolio includes commercial property, agricultural land, and buildings.

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. International Endeavors Corporation (IDVV) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

