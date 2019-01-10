Concierge Technologies, Inc.: Concierge Technologies' Original Sprout Launches New Website as it Expands Brand Awareness and Distribution Worldwide

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2019 / Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: CNCG), a diversified global holding firm, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Original Sprout, has launched a new, updated, website at www.originalsprout.com. Original Sprout is a California-based manufacturer and global distributor of natural, 100% vegan, hair and skin care products.

Founded in 2003, Original Sprout was acquired by Concierge in December 2017 as the fourth of its operating subsidiaries. Original Sprout is best known for its natural hair and body wash formulated for babies, but the product line has grown to include styling products for adults, such as protein hair mist, hair gel, reef safe sun block, shampoos and conditioners, plus many more.

Since its acquisition by Concierge, Original Sprout has been focusing on enhancing its brand awareness through social media and heightened shelf presence. Original Sprout products today can be found at leading retail outlets such has Whole Foods, Sprouts Farmers Market, Lassen's, Mother's Market and Kitchen locations, Bristol Farms and Lazy Acres Market locations, Disney Resorts World-Wide, Regis Hair Salons and other specialty beauty supply outlets, both domestically and abroad. During 2018, distributors were added in Africa and New Zealand in addition to distribution in the U.S., U.K., E.U., Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, Canada and Hong Kong.

Michael Ambacher, COO of Original Sprout, said, 'Original Sprout products are clinically tested by independent laboratories and are confirmed hypoallergenic, non-allergenic, cruelty-free and reef safe. Our new website highlights these attributes with fresh images and updated content. We are excited to get our message out and are looking forward to 2019 as a year we make significant progress in underserved market segments.'

Note to our long-time Original Sprout customers: If prompted, be advised that password data may be required to reenter the account portion of the site as part of improved security protocols designed to protect personal information.

About Concierge Technologies, Inc.

Concierge Technologies is a global holding firm, with operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, security systems and beauty products. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to Concierge Technologies' future events and future financial and operating performance. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, making progress in 2019 in underserved market segments, should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Concierge Technologies or its subsidiary companies, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at the Company's website: (http://www.conciergetechnology.net) or at www.sec.gov.

