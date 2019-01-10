AirFuel Alliance Members Showcase Next-Generation Wireless Power Product Innovations at CES 2019

AirFuel-based solutions for 5G, smartphones, gaming, wearables, industrial markets and more deliver Wireless Power 2.0 experiences now

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CES - As more consumers and businesses are introduced to the benefits of wireless power this year, more of them will also experience the limitations created by first-generation inductive technology. AirFuel Alliance, the authority on next-generation wireless power technology and standards (Wireless Power 2.0), and its members are removing those limitations with solutions built on magnetic resonance and RF technologies. AirFuel is not only solving problems like charging-at-a-distance, but also working to deliver the best overall end-user experience possible - across a wide variety of markets including industrial, telecoms/5G, robotics, consumer electronics, healthcare, wearables and gaming to name a few.

At CES 2019 - and everyday - AirFuel Alliance members are launching and demonstrating Wireless Power 2.0 products that provide real-world benefits and show a clear evolution path from first to next-generation technology.

AirFuel In Action @ CES 2019

Energous Corporation , the developer of WattUp (AirFuel-based RF technology), is demonstrating a variety of Wireless 2.0, pre-production products. In the CES Demo Suites at The Venetian Hotel , visitors can check out personal sound amplification product (PSAP) devices from Delight, smart glasses from Vuzix, wearable devices from The Gokhale Method, production-ready wireless power transmitters, and many more.

In the , visitors can check out personal sound amplification product (PSAP) devices from Delight, smart glasses from Vuzix, wearable devices from The Gokhale Method, production-ready wireless power transmitters, and many more. EPC is powering your home and office with multiple wirelessly powered surfaces like desktops, nightstands or conference tables. Their GaN-based AirFuel Resonant reference designs deliver charging at a distance and enable multi-device charging - providing enough power to simultaneously charge a laptop computer, lamp, and alarm clock, a cell phone and charging a wearable - all without running a single power cord to any of the devices. Visit them at Suite #28140 at The Venetian Hotel.

Their GaN-based AirFuel Resonant reference designs deliver charging at a distance and enable multi-device charging - providing enough power to simultaneously charge a laptop computer, lamp, and alarm clock, a cell phone and charging a wearable - all without running a single power cord to any of the devices. Humavox is introducing a wireless charging ecosystem for smartphones and other consumer electronic devices, such as wireless headphones, power tools, drones, and IoT connected devices to provide a truly seamless charging solution. Humavox is showcasing its innovative technology at LVCC, South Hall 4, Booth #36035 , and presenting a variety of wireless charging scenarios by turning everyday storage items into smart wireless chargers so users can stay connected around the clock.

Humavox is showcasing its innovative technology at , and presenting a variety of wireless charging scenarios by turning everyday storage items into smart wireless chargers so users can stay connected around the clock. jjPlus is partnering with MaxLinear and Zinwell to launch a breakthrough AirFuel Resonant-based 65W solution that enables wireless power and broadband data transfer (5G) through glass windows or walls . Wireless Internet service providers (WISPs) can offer a 4G/LTE or 5G millimeter wave wireless broadband service with gigabit speeds and deliver it without any wires to an indoor Wi-Fi router, eliminating the need for drilling holes and costly professional installations. With this new technology, consumers can easily connect an outdoor unit (ODU) with an indoor unit (IDU) to enjoy gigabit wireless speeds over their existing Wi-Fi home network. MaxLinear is demonstrating the ZRA-003 during CES 2019 at the Venetian Hotel.

. Wireless Internet service providers (WISPs) can offer a 4G/LTE or 5G millimeter wave wireless broadband service with gigabit speeds and deliver it without any wires to an indoor Wi-Fi router, eliminating the need for drilling holes and costly professional installations. With this new technology, consumers can easily connect an outdoor unit (ODU) with an indoor unit (IDU) to enjoy gigabit wireless speeds over their existing Wi-Fi home network. MaxLinear is demonstrating the ZRA-003 during Misty Robotics is leveraging AirFuel Resonant wireless power for Misty II, the company's robot platform for developers. Misty is in action at the Venetian. To visit her contact press@mistyrobotics.com.

Misty is in action at the Venetian. To visit her contact press@mistyrobotics.com. NewVastek is showcasing market-ready AirFuel Resonance Reference designs for wireless power Transmitters and receivers up to 65W. Products featuring these reference designs include outdoor cameras, 5G CPEs, wire-free office and home/work spaces. Visit NewVastek in Suite 31015 at the Bellagio .

Products featuring these reference designs include outdoor cameras, 5G CPEs, wire-free office and home/work spaces. . PowerSphyr is debuting the SkyCurrent III Dual Mode charging station which features AirFuel-certified technology alongside Qi technology. This gives users the ability to charge first generation (inductive) and next-generation (resonant) devices, together, on a single charging surface. The charging station provides 'drop & go' flexibility so you can place your phones anywhere on the pad and be assured that it will charge quickly, anytime and every time. This is an essential first step in the inevitable evolution from first generation to second generation wireless power. Visit them at Booth #2107 Westgate.

AirFuel Members, Events & Resources

AirFuel is also adding new events and resource materials to help companies looking to embrace Wireless 2.0.

Start-Up Membership Tier - AirFuel designed this tier to bring new, up-and-coming businesses into the Alliance and broaden the ecosystem by working across new markets to help drive innovation for AirFuel Resonant and RF technologies. Some of the newest members include: MVictory Technology Co.; WRLDS Creations AB; Auguris GmBH ; Kingdo Cloud Information Pte Ltd. ; Shenzhen Renfeng Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

- AirFuel designed this tier to bring new, up-and-coming businesses into the Alliance and broaden the ecosystem by working across new markets to help drive innovation for AirFuel Resonant and RF technologies. Some of the newest members include: AirFuel 2 nd Annual Developers Forum - this special event is open to members and non-members and designed to educate and inspire companies working with wireless power. Wireless power experts from around the world will share industry knowledge through working sessions, demos, panels and presentations in Shenzhen, China , March 12-13, 2019 . Registration is open now.

- this special event is open to members and non-members and designed to educate and inspire companies working with wireless power. Wireless power experts from around the world will share industry knowledge through working sessions, demos, panels and presentations in , . AirFuel Blog Series - AirFuel board members have created a series of blog posts focused on changes needed within the wireless power industry to deliver a better end-user experience. Check them out here.

- AirFuel board members have created a series of blog posts focused on changes needed within the wireless power industry to deliver a better end-user experience. Check them out AirFuel Technology Spotlight - the Alliance partnered with IDC to create "The Future of Wireless Power and AirFuel Next-Generation Technologies", a research paper that examines key markets, the pros & cons of different technologies, the importance of standards, and the role of AirFuel and its members in driving the industry - available free-of-charge here .

"Our industry is at an important inflection point: first-generation inductive technology has been introducing consumers and businesses to wireless power, but Wireless Power 2.0 technologies are going to deliver on its full promise," said Sanjay Gupta, President, AirFuel Alliance. "Resonant and RF will help remove limitations - like charging at a distance - and ensure that wireless power can work in a variety of environments, for a variety of use cases. Our goal at AirFuel is to make sure manufacturers, engineers and designers are aware of these benefits and to make it easy to build these technologies into their products, such as those on display at CES this week."

