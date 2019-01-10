CBDfx Releases Groundbreaking Turmeric Gummies Sampler Pouch

On the Heels of Hemp's Newfound Legal Status, CBDfx is Making it Easier than Ever for Customers to Powerfully Combine Turmeric and CBD.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2019 / Today, Los Angeles-based organic CBD leaders CBDfx unveiled what they expect to be one of their most popular products ever. A new, 8-count sampler pouch of CBD Gummies with Turmeric makes the entry point into this exciting new supplement more accessible than ever before. Across the country, informed CBD users have made themselves clear: they want to experience the antioxidant boost that studies suggest may result from combining CBD and turmeric.

Turmeric is emerging as a natural hand-in-hand complement to cannabidiol, due to high nutrient values and potential antioxidant effects that mirror those of CBD. Both turmeric and CBD are being studied as potential treatment options for inflammation, pain, and preventative health. By offering high quality, organically sourced natural gummies with both CBD and turmeric, CBDfx is cutting down on the amount of separate supplements people need to take each day.

Turmeric is an all-natural spice known for several centuries, that is derived from the turmeric plant. Traditionally, it's been used as a seasoning as well as a natural medicine for mild inflammation and pain. Loaded with antioxidants, turmeric is already one of the most popular supplements among the health-conscious.

As always, CBDfx's Turmeric Gummy 8ct Pouches have been created in adherence with the most stringent manufacturing methods; tweaked in the lab for months to achieve the most delicious proprietary taste formulation and gently dosed with 5mg of full-spectrum cannabidiol -- in addition to the new turmeric ingredient. The result is the most complete overall wellness product that CBDfx creates, and its popularity demonstrates that CBD users care deeply about emerging studies and adjacent areas of wellness beyond cannabidiol alone.

About CBDfx: CBDfx is a Southern California-based company focused on providing high quality, full-spectrum CBD to customers in a wide variety of formats. The company began with a full range of CBD vape products and has since expanded to include edible CBD products as well. The company's mission is to offer the purest and most effective organic/ethically sourced CBD options on the market today.

Contact Information:

CBDfx

www.cbdfx.com

(855) 228-9953

info@cbdfx.com

SOURCE: CBDfx

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/531291/CBDfx-Releases-Groundbreaking-Turmeric-Gummies-Sampler-Pouch