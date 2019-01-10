Technavio analysts forecast the global tempeh market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005432/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global tempeh market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rising urbanization and demand for convenience products is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global tempeh market 2019-2023. Hectic lifestyle has led to a decline in the health condition of the populace leading to lifestyle disorders arising from unhealthy eating habits. The market is witnessing an increase in demand for high protein and nutrition-based fast foods made from organic and gluten-free ingredients. These products are convenient and can be consumed on-the-go or as per convenience. Tempeh is a preferred choice as it is both gluten-free and rich in protein.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global tempeh market is the increasing number of organized retailing outlets offering tempeh products:

Global tempeh market: Increasing number of organized retailing outlets offering tempeh products

As vendors in the global packaged food market primarily depend on large organized retailers for the sale of their packaged products, the establishment of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores, is leading to the growth of the market. Therefore, the growing number of foodservice chains and online stores is one of the critical trends that will encourage the growth of the tempeh market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on packaged foods meats, "Supermarket proves to be a major distribution channel that makes food and beverages easily accessible to consumers. The demand for these supermarkets is growing due to the rise in population. In countries such as the US, between 2007 and 2017, the total retail sales generated by supermarkets and other grocery stores in the US increased by nearly 31%. Countries such as Germany, the UK, Australia, Canada, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands also have high degree of penetration of marts."

Global tempeh market: Segmentation analysis

The global tempeh market research report provides market segmentation by product (fresh tempeh and frozen tempeh) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The fresh tempeh segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for over 71% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2018 and this region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, however there will be a small decrease in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005432/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com