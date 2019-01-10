Edison Investment Research - Pharmaceuticals & healthcare - Basilea Pharmaceutica: Basilea has reported positive interim results from the derazantinib Phase II registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA, bile duct cancer). The promising efficacy shown highlights the potential for the product in FGFR-driven solid tumours, an unmet need. Full data are expected to be available once the study has completed (mid-2020). Basilea in-licensed derazantinib from ArQule in April 2018. The asset is a complementary addition to its oncology portfolio and the company now has three diversified, early/mid-stage clinical assets targeting cancer resistance in its portfolio. We anticipate increased investor focus on the oncology strategy at Basilea. We value Basilea at CHF115/share.ISIN: CH0011432447

