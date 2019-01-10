sprite-preloader
Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Result of AGM

London, January 10

BARING EMERGING EUROPE PLC (the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held on 10 January 2019 all resolutions were passed on a show of hands, including the following resolutions:

Resolution 10 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.

Resolution 11 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Section 570 of the Companies Act 2006 otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights.

Resolution 12 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.

Resolution 13 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

The proxy votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:

ResolutionsVotes ForVotes AgainstVotes at Chairman's DiscretionVotes Withheld
Resolution 15,400,1511,89115,8224,234
Resolution 25,325,77669,00615,82211,494
Resolution 35,395,1351,89115,8229,250
Resolution 45,387,1155,57417,40912,000
Resolution 55,392,4931,78315,82212,000
Resolution 65,084,629307,75615,82213,891
Resolution 75,389,6464,63015,82212,000
Resolution 84,413,526987,50315,8225,247
Resolution 95,391,5497,62817,3175,604
Resolution 105,289,043113,57717,4891,989
Resolution 115,275,612124,15117,3175,018
Resolution 125,396,8037,80817,317170
Resolution 135,393,26110,32517,3171,195

A copy of the full text of Resolutions 10 to 13 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The presentation by Matthias Sillier of Baring Asset Management Limited is available on the Company's website at www.bee-plc.com.

For further information, please contact:

Link Company Matters Limited +44 (0)1392 477 571
Secretary

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69


