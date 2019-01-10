2019 Calendar of International Jewelry Events: Vicenzaoro (Italy) Opens With a Focus on Sustainable Creativity

VICENZA, Italy, January 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Vicenzaoro, one of world's leading international jewelry trade shows hosted by IEG (Italian Exhibition Group), is only days away. Taking place in Vicenza, one of Italy's most important gold manufacturing districts and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Vicenzaoro will bring together thousands of jewellery professionals from approximately 130 countries.

On January 18-23, the boutique show will reveal the designs and fashion trends of the jewelry world for the new year. The global event will act as a hub for the industry, connecting the most exclusive brands from around the world with top buyers, creating a space for opinion leaders to share information, launch new products and set trends.

The 2019 January edition will revolve around the increasingly important theme of "Sustainable Creativity" in the sector, with educational talks and summits. VISIO.NEXT, for instance, will be the opening event of this theme, hosting an international panel of experts discussing how sustainability and traceability have become an increasingly critical issue in the sector, directly addressing the topic as a first in the jewelry world.

In addition, the agenda will see the Digital Talks, a series of 30 minutes brainstorming sessions on the hottest themes in digital innovation involving international buyers of jewellery. Moreover, Gem Talks will have the same format but will instead focus on the world of gems - with experts offering their opinion on trends and future scenarios mixing technology and ethics.

TRENDVISION Jewellery + Forecasting, Vicenzaoro's independent observatory, will be the highlight of this year's winter edition. Considered the leading predictor of design and consumer trends across the jewellery and gem industries, it acts as a reference point analyzing international market transformations, providing feedback to the leading players of the sector.

This year, Vicenzaoro wants to particularly strengthen the relationship with international top-tier buyers, bringing together the world's leading representatives in the business through the initiative Prima VICENZAORO, in collaboration with the Italian Trade Agency.

VICENZAORO embodies the concept of Boutique Show, where exhibitors are grouped into six communities, organized by types of production, positioning, and market appeal: ICON, LOOK, CREATION, ESSENCE, EXPRESSION, EVOLUTION.

On January 18-20 the winter 2019 edition of "VIOFF Golden Wood edition" will be held, the Vicenza Oro Fuori Fiera created by the Municipality of Vicenza to promote the city and its excellence during Vicenzaoro January for visitors of the show and the city. The initiatives will be dedicated to raising funds for the reconstruction of the woods in Asiago plateau.

