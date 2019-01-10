Regulatory News:

2CRSI (Paris:2CRSI), manufacturer of very high-performance servers, announces today its financial calendar for 2019.

Thursday, February 28, 2019 Publication of full year 2018 revenues (after market) Tuesday, March 26, 2019 Publication of full year 2018 results (after market) Friday, May 24, 2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Tuesday, September 24, 2019 Publication of half year 2019 results (after market)

This schedule is indicative and subject to change.

About 2CRSI

Based in Strasbourg, and with subsidiaries in Manchester, Dubai and San Jose at the heart of America's Silicon Valley, 2CRSI specialises in the design and manufacturing of very high-performance computer servers. The Group already has more than 100 customers in 25 countries, to whom it has supplied innovative processing, storage and data transfer solutions. In 2017, the 2CRSI Group had consolidated revenue of €31m, an increase of 169%, with an EBITDA margin rate of 7.3%. It currently employs more than 130 persons.

For more information: www.2crsi.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005264/en/

Contacts:

2CRSI

Nathalie Lauer

Chief Financial Officer

investors@2crsi.com

+33 (0)1 68 41 10 60

NewCap

Investor Relations

Thomas Grojean Mathilde Bohin

2crsi@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 55

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

2crsi@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98