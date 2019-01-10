Regulatory News:

ASIT biotech (ASIT BE0974289218) (BSE:ASIT) (Paris:ASIT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and future commercialization of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, discloses the information required under article 15 of the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings in listed companies.

Denominator modified on 10 January 2019 following a capital increase:

New shares issued following the capital increase: 243,687

Total number of shares with voting rights: 18,640,535

Total number of voting rights (=denominator): 18,640,535

Total number of shares with voting rights upon capital increase: 18,640,535

About ASIT biotech

ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future commercialization of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies. Thanks to its innovative ASIT+ technology platform, ASIT biotech is currently the only developer of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) product candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech's product pipeline contains three novel ASIT+ product candidates targeting respiratory allergies with the highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+ and house dust mite: hdm-ASIT+), and food allergies (peanut allergy: pnt-ASIT+) that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+ platform is flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies.

ASIT biotech has a headcount of 26 staff members, at its headquarters in Brussels and a laboratory in Liège, Belgium.

Further information can be found at www.asitbiotech.com.

