Regulatory News:
The LUMIBIRD Group (Paris:LBIRD) [FR0000038242 LBIRD], the European leader for laser technologies, publishes its financial communications agenda for 2019.
|
-- FY 2018 revenues
|
Monday, January 28, 2019 after end of trading (1)
|
-- FY 2018 earnings
|
Tuesday, April 2, 2019 before start of trading
|
-- Q1 2019 revenues
|
Monday, April 29, 2019 after end of trading
|
-- H1 2019 revenues
|
Monday, July 29, 2019 after end of trading
|
-- H1 2019 earnings
|
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 before start of trading
|
-- Q3 2019 revenues
|
Monday, October 28, 2019 after end of trading
(1) publication formerly scheduled for February 14, 2019
The agenda is indicative and may be subject to change.
Next date: 2018 revenues on January 28, 2019 (after end of trading)
LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology) markets.
Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 400 employees and over €85 million of revenues (pro forma 2017) and is present in Europe, America and Asia.
LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris C Compartment. FR0000038242 LBIRD www.lumibird.com
Contacts:
LUMIBIRD
Marc Le Flohic
Chairman and CEO
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com
LUMIBIRD
Pierre Vallalta
Chief Financial Officer
Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00
info@lumibird.com
Calyptus
Mathieu Calleux
Investors Relations
Tel. +33(1) 53 65 37 91
lumibird@calyptus.net