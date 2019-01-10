Regulatory News:

The LUMIBIRD Group (Paris:LBIRD) [FR0000038242 LBIRD], the European leader for laser technologies, publishes its financial communications agenda for 2019.

-- FY 2018 revenues Monday, January 28, 2019 after end of trading (1) -- FY 2018 earnings Tuesday, April 2, 2019 before start of trading -- Q1 2019 revenues Monday, April 29, 2019 after end of trading -- H1 2019 revenues Monday, July 29, 2019 after end of trading -- H1 2019 earnings Wednesday, September 25, 2019 before start of trading -- Q3 2019 revenues Monday, October 28, 2019 after end of trading

(1) publication formerly scheduled for February 14, 2019

The agenda is indicative and may be subject to change.

Next date: 2018 revenues on January 28, 2019 (after end of trading)

LUMIBIRD is one of the world's leading specialists in lasers. With 50 years of experience and a mastering of solid state laser, laser diodes and fiber laser technologies, the Group designs, manufactures and markets high performance lasers for scientific (laboratories and universities), industrial (manufacturing, defense, Lidar sensors) and medical (ophthalmology) markets.

Born from the combination of Keopsys Group with Quantel in October 2017, LUMIBIRD has more than 400 employees and over €85 million of revenues (pro forma 2017) and is present in Europe, America and Asia.

LUMIBIRD shares are listed on the Euronext Paris C Compartment. FR0000038242 LBIRD www.lumibird.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005533/en/

Contacts:

LUMIBIRD

Marc Le Flohic

Chairman and CEO

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com

LUMIBIRD

Pierre Vallalta

Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +33(0) 1 69 29 17 00

info@lumibird.com

Calyptus

Mathieu Calleux

Investors Relations

Tel. +33(1) 53 65 37 91

lumibird@calyptus.net