4 Roads Limited Appoints New Non-Executive Director

4 Roads Limited, an Intelligent Self-Service Agency, announced today the appointment of Roy Shelton to the newly created role of Non-Executive Director.

With a successful track record of adding tangible shareholder value to organisations, focusing on growth and strategy for ScaleUp and turnaround companies, Roy will be responsible for guiding the next phase of growth at 4 Roads.

Roy has previously held posts including many CEO, Managing Director, Managing Partner and Non-Executive Director roles working with SMEs and Blue-Chip companies across the world to develop a wealth of longstanding senior relationships on a National and International basis.

Specialising in IT, fixed line and mobile telecommunication providers, local and central government departments and the Venture Capital/ Private Equity and Analyst Communities - he is a very experienced and highly respected figure within the industry, has extensive industry contacts and offers the ability to apply the team's strengths in new ways.



Roy Shelton said: "I am delighted to be part of the exciting next phase of growth at 4 Roads. The team's technical and creative vision around intelligent self-service communities is world class and one that has been clearly recognised by the iconic brands which they deliver innovative solutions for. Having already worked with Rob and James for the past six months, being invited to become a Non-Executive Director for the company can allow us to build on the team's strengths with a clear and consistent vision going forward."



Based in Stoneleigh Park, Coventry, 4 Roads Limited provides bespoke solutions alongside a range of development services. Part of the offering includes developing and implementing technologies for 'Intelligent Self Service' which comprises Artificial Intelligence, Voice Recognition, Knowledge Management, Online Communities and more.

Clients include Hitachi Vantara, The British Medical Association and Verint. The company was founded in response to customers wanting to improve their multi-channel online presence as well as getting closer to their audiences whether that's customers, members, partners or employees.



Robert Nash, Founder and CEO, of 4 Roads Limited: "Roy has a successful track record of adding tangible shareholder value to technology businesses. We are excited to extend our relationship with Roy and help drive the future for 4 Roads."

4 Roads Limited helps customers to form closer relationships with their customers through use of innovative technology. 4 Roads has extensive experience in developing intelligent self-service solutions which helps customers to resolve their enquiry or question in the most cost-effective and efficient manner; using the channel of their choice whether that be online, instore or at an event. 4 Roads Limited revolutionises the way organisations interact with their customers and partners and enable them to resolve their enquiry and provide access to invaluable insights.

About 4 Roads Limited

