Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra: Update regarding the de-listing 10-Jan-2019 / 17:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information within the meaning of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) (No 596/2014). 10 January 2019 BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. ("BCRE" or the "Company") Update regarding the de-listing Further to the Company's announcement on Monday 24 September 2018, the Company announces that it expects to terminate its listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange plc. around the end of March 2019. The Company is still reviewing its plans for providing liquidity for its shareholders. The Company is considering the admission of the shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") to a non-regulated market within the European Union in order to provide the Company's shareholders with the opportunity to continue trading in the Shares at a lower cost for the Company. The Company will update shareholders following completion of the review. ENQUIRIES: BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. Nansia Koutsou, Co-Chief Executive Officer Shai Shamir, Co-Chief Executive Officer Yiannis Peslikas, Chief Financial Officer +31 20 514 1004 Novella Communications Tim Robertson Toby Andrews +44 203 151 7008 About BCRE BCRE is an international real estate development and investment group, headquartered in the Netherlands and listed on the London Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiary and associated undertakings, the Company is interested in, develops and operates and international portfolio of real estate assets in the markets it operates. The Company has established local management team platforms with significant local market expertise. At present, the Company has offices and teams in New York, Moscow, Amsterdam and Limassol. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Update regarding the de-listing Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=LWDURETMSV [1] Language: English Company: BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra Barbara Strozzilaan 201 1083HN Amsterdam Netherlands Internet: http://www.brack-capital.com/ ISIN: NL0010763611 Euronext Ticker: MLBCR AMF Category: Other news releases End of Announcement EQS News Service 765145 10-Jan-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=51d779ba3881ec3a56136a4ecc833784&application_id=765145&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2019 11:30 ET (16:30 GMT)