10.01.2019 | 18:10
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, January 10

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:10 January 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):174,228
Highest price paid per share (pence):23.15
Lowest price paid per share (pence):22.55
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):22.8815

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,398,260,589 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,398,260,589 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

10 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
348422.8016:27:32London Stock Exchange
8122.8016:27:32London Stock Exchange
7822.8016:27:32London Stock Exchange
18222.8016:27:31London Stock Exchange
17622.8016:27:31London Stock Exchange
181222.8016:27:31London Stock Exchange
512922.8016:21:39London Stock Exchange
1581322.8016:17:52London Stock Exchange
526822.8016:13:47London Stock Exchange
508922.8514:53:02London Stock Exchange
118822.9514:28:31London Stock Exchange
271822.9514:28:31London Stock Exchange
117522.9514:22:06London Stock Exchange
530423.0014:10:52London Stock Exchange
491523.1013:57:54London Stock Exchange
113623.1513:54:02London Stock Exchange
17223.1513:54:02London Stock Exchange
16823.1513:54:02London Stock Exchange
403423.1513:54:02London Stock Exchange
555323.1013:22:12London Stock Exchange
25823.1013:10:23London Stock Exchange
22923.1013:10:23London Stock Exchange
23023.1013:10:23London Stock Exchange
413323.1013:10:23London Stock Exchange
540123.1013:00:41London Stock Exchange
502823.1012:41:49London Stock Exchange
478823.1512:27:41London Stock Exchange
505623.0512:13:16London Stock Exchange
171523.1011:53:32London Stock Exchange
335023.1011:53:32London Stock Exchange
505323.0511:35:27London Stock Exchange
22023.1011:32:38London Stock Exchange
596923.1011:32:38London Stock Exchange
98323.0011:29:56London Stock Exchange
280222.9011:10:40London Stock Exchange
247722.9011:10:37London Stock Exchange
580023.0511:08:10London Stock Exchange
543022.7510:56:25London Stock Exchange
1468822.7510:55:24London Stock Exchange
568822.8010:54:10London Stock Exchange
517022.8010:54:10London Stock Exchange
536422.5510:25:51London Stock Exchange
562222.5510:17:39London Stock Exchange
961222.5510:08:46London Stock Exchange
183022.6010:00:46London Stock Exchange
271822.6010:00:46London Stock Exchange
113922.6009:37:51London Stock Exchange

-ends-


