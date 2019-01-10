Regulatory News:

Claire Piccolin, Company Secretary to the Getlink (Paris:GET) Board of Directors, has joined the Group Executive Committee1 on 1 January 2019.

Claire Piccolin joined the Group in 2002, having practiced as a partner in an English legal firm for ten years. A specialist in company law and stock exchange regulation, Claire first joined Eurotunnel's Legal Department, then the Finance Department and finally, after the restructuring of 2007, became the Company Secretary of Getlink SE.

Head of Company Law for the Group and Head of the Individual Shareholder Relations Centre, she was appointed Group Compliance Officer in January 2017.

This appointment to the Executive Committee reflects the increase in compliance issues in a context of rapid changes in our business and regulatory environment and illustrates the importance attached to compliance by the Group.

1 The Group Executive Committee is now composed of: Jacques Gounon, François Gauthey, Michel Boudoussier, Philippe de Lagune, Steven Moore, Patrick Etienne, Pascal Sainson, Jo Willacy and Claire Piccolin

