Regulatory News:

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) has become in less than 5 years a « mobility service company », offering now a wide range of mobility solutions: vehicle rental, chauffeur services, vehicle sharing (cars and scooters), peer-to-peer car rental. This transformation has been supported by an organization in 5 Business Units: Cars, Vans Trucks, Low Cost, New Mobility and International Coverage (franchises, alliances and international sales development).

In 2019, Europcar Mobility Group will be pursuing the scale up of its New Mobility Business Unit. Well positioned on double digit growth segments in Europe, the new mobility activities of the Group vehicle sharing, chauffeur services, peer-to-peer car rental experienced a +52% growth in 2018 versus 2017 (YTD results end of Q3 2018).

In this context, the Group has set an ambitious target for those activities for 2019, with a doubling of its revenue. This target will be achieved through growth in cities where services are already operated and through service openings in new cities and new countries. At the forefront of these developments: Ubeeqo (round trip car-sharing, BtoB and BtoC), Scooty (scooter-sharing) and Brunel (chauffeur services).

Europcar Mobility Group plans to deploy its services in 4 new countries (Portugal, Denmark, Australia and New-Zealand), and to intensify the presence in the current 7 countries in which those services are already operated (France, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Ireland, Spain, UK).

This expansion will be supported by the doubling of the vehicle sharing fleet: from 2,500 vehicles to 5,000 vehicles.

In line with this ambition, the Management team of the Business Unit is evolving:

Sheila Struyck, who joined Europcar Mobility Group nearly 4 years ago to create the Group Lab of innovation, launched the New Mobility activities and set up the Business Unit, has decided to step down from her executive role of Managing Director of the Business Unit, after having strongly contributed to its development. She will first act as Senior Advisor for the BU and will then leave the company end of July 2019.

François Barraud is appointed as Deputy Managing Director of the Business Unit, under the leadership of Fabrizio Ruggiero, Deputy CEO of the Group and Head of the Business Units. François Barraud has over 25 years experience in various business environments (Bain Company, Carrefour Group and Arc International), including digital pure players and tech companies such as Brainsonicand Microsoft where he held several senior management positions. He has a proven track record of successful implementation of synergies and cross-fertilization, as enablers of business acceleration and scale up, in France and in other countries.

His key priorities will be to manage growth and optimize the existing synergies between the New Mobility Business Unit and the other activities of the Group.

Fabrizio Ruggiero, Europcar Mobility Group Deputy CEO, Head of Business Units (Cars, Vans Trucks, Low Cost, New Mobility and International), comments: "As a "mobility service company", we want to offer alternative attractive to vehicle ownership, delivering an experience of open mobility for all. While some new mobility players proceed to divestments, we want to expand our new mobility activities in a sustainable and profitable manner. In this context, it is key to be able to address identified customer needs building the expansion of our New Mobility Business Unit on our historical know-how in fleet management. That is exactly what we plan to do in 2019."

ENDS

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris.

The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred "Mobility Service Company" by offering alternative attractive solutions to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services: vehicle-rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing, scooter-sharing and peer-to-peer car-rental.

Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

Europcar Mobility Group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs; its 4 major brands being: Europcar the European leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar the most important low-cost car-rental company in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' brand focused on leisure and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders in car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC).

Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in 135 countries (including 16 wholly owned subsidiaries in Europe, 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchises and partners).

Plus d'informations sur :

www.europcar-mobility-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005565/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Europcar Mobility Group

Valérie Sauteret / Marie-Anne Bénardais

+33 1 30 44 98 82

europcarpressoffice@europcar.com

Publicis Consultants

Salima Djeziri

+33 (0) 1 44 82 47 48

salima.djeziri@publicisconsultants.com