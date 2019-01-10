Regulatory News:
Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) will release its Q4 Revenue Full Year 2018 Results on Thursday, February 7, 2019 before the Paris stock market opens.
Conference Call Webcast
Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 10:00am
(Paris time CET)
Arthur Sadoun
Chairman CEO
Jean-Michel Etienne
Executive Vice President Group CFO
Details will be communicated shortly.
