Publicis Groupe: Save the Date Q4 Revenue & Full Year 2018 Results

SAVE THE DATE
PUBLICIS GROUPE
Q4 Revenue & Full Year 2018 Results
Publicis Groupe will release its Q4 Revenue & Full Year 2018 Results on Thursday, February 7, 2019 before the Paris stock market opens.
Conference Call & Webcast
Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 10:00am
(Paris time - CET)
Arthur Sadoun
Chairman & CEO
Jean-Michel Etienne
Executive Vice President & Group CFO
Details will be communicated shortly.
