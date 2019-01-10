sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

52,64 Euro		+0,78
+1,50 %
WKN: 859386 ISIN: FR0000130577 Ticker-Symbol: PU4 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,57
52,77
18:47
52,66
52,86
18:47
10.01.2019 | 18:41
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Publicis Groupe: Save the Date Q4 Revenue & Full Year 2018 Results

SAVE THE DATE

PUBLICIS GROUPE

Q4 Revenue & Full Year 2018 Results

Publicis Groupe will release its Q4 Revenue & Full Year 2018 Results on Thursday, February 7, 2019 before the Paris stock market opens.

Conference Call & Webcast

Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 10:00am

(Paris time - CET)

Arthur Sadoun

Chairman & CEO

Jean-Michel Etienne

Executive Vice President & Group CFO

Details will be communicated shortly.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Publicis Groupe via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)