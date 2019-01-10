Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today has us celebrating yet another triumph on the pot stock market as many shares see a strong increase in both early-morning trading and over the past week.While the end of 2018 saw a dramatic fall in share prices only to have these companies rebound with strong gains as we reached the new year, 2019 has welcomed a full-blown marijuana market rally.We have been seeing companies earn double-digit gains in the past few days, starting the year with a bang.So what's driving these great numbers?The first factor is the rebound effect. That is to say that since marijuana stocks were on a pretty steep downturn post-legalization.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...