Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2019) - Our Feb 1st Cannabis Stocks Peer Valuation table is now available to the general public. Growers (62 companies) saw the biggest recovery in January - avg gain of 57% with many doubling. Sector valuations remain very healthy.

Snapshots are available on the MicroCap website: https://microcap.com/p/cannabis

For better clarity, the original PDF files are available on our MicroCap Blog: https://blog.microcap.com/pdfhost/

Our valuation table is published near the 1st and 15th of each month and includes the following companies (stock symbols):

ACB ACRGU ALEF APHA ATT BAMM BBT BE CANN CHV CRON CROP CURA EAT EMC EMH EPIC FFT FIRE FLWR GENE GLH GTEC GTII HARV HEXO HIP HUGE HVT KHRN LHS LIB LIHT MGW MJ MMEN MMJ NDVA NGW NINE NRTH OGI POT PURE RLV RQB SPR TER TGIF TGOD THC TRST TRUL VFF VGW VIVO VP VRT WAYL WEED WMD ACG AHG APP AREV BLO CDVA CHOO CNNX EPW GABY HALO HEMP ISH ISOL KBEV LABS LVWL LXX META MPX MTEC N NEPT NF NSP NU QCC RTI SLNG SUN TNY VIDA WTER AUSA CALI CPTR CSA.A HC IAN LG OH RIV WRLDU XLY AQS IN KALY PILL RVV TBP

