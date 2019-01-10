Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) and CFO Osman Yilmaz spoke at the Citi 2019 Global TMT West Conference on January 8, 2019 in Las Vegas. Among leading companies in the TMT space including Netflix, NTT Docomo, HP Inc., Samsung, AT&T and Verizon that participated in the conference, Turkcell was the only company invited from Turkey and the region.

Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of Turkcell and CFO Osman Yilmaz spoke at the Citi 2019 Global TMT West Conference on January 8, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Photo: Turkcell)

In his remarks, Terzioglu stated that: "Developing applications that allowed us to sell processed data rather than raw data, we enriched our value proposition to our customers. We have transformed Turkcell into a Digital Operator. That is our vision. Our strategy is to serve our customers as much as we can in each of 1440 minutes of a day through our digital services. This vision and strategy brought us where we are today, 59% topline and 97% EBITDA growth in the third quarter of 2018 in a two year cumulative basis. We also take our digital know-how and make it available to other telecom operators around the world through our Lifecell Ventures subsidiary."

Kaan Terzioglu also expressed his views on 5G process and stated that Turkcell has a 5G ready network, and the company and Turkey will be the early adapters of 5G. Terzioglu also addressed the macro-economic environment, referred to Turkcell's successful business hedging strategy based on FX hedging tools, strong liquidity and inflationary pricing which enabled the company to exhibit strong resilience to volatility in financial markets during the summer 2018.

About Turkcell:

Turkcell is a digital operator headquartered in Turkey, serving its customers with its unique portfolio of digital services along with voice, messaging, data and IPTV services on its mobile and fixed networks. Turkcell Group companies operate in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, and Germany. Turkcell launched LTE services in its home country on April 1st, 2016, employing LTE-Advanced and 3 carrier aggregation technologies in 81 cities. In 2G and 3G, Turkcell's population coverage in Turkey is at 99.68% and 98.23%, respectively, as of September 2018. Turkcell offers up to 10 Gbps fiber internet speed with its FTTH services. Turkcell Group reported TRY5.8 billion revenue in Q318 with total assets of TRY45.4 billion as of September 30, 2018. It has been listed on the NYSE and the BIST since July 2000, and is the only NYSE-listed company in Turkey. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr

