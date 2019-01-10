HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc.: HAWKEYE Receives TSX Venture Exchange Acceptance for Its Cariboo Lake Property Acquisition in Barkerville, BC, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2019 / HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSXV-HAWK; Frankfurt Ticker: HGT; ISIN: CA42016R3027; WKN: A12A61): is pleased to announce that subsequent to an original news release dated December 10, 2018 (new release No. 307 - 2018) whereby the Company announced that it had entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SAPA) with the vendor of the Cariboo Lake property (the "Property") to acquire a 100% interest in the Property, HAWKEYE has received TSX Venture Exchange acceptance for the SAPA. The Property which totals 312 hectares is located approximately 30 kilometres south-southeast of the Town of Barkerville, BC, Canada.

Agreement Details

The Cariboo Lake Property acquisition is subject to a $1,000 cash payment and the issuance of 100,000 shares, plus a further issuance of 250,000 shares should the property advance to a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The acquisition is not subject to an NSR.

About HAWKEYE

HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific BC Golden Triangle, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with blue sky discovery potential. Our aim is to make discoveries which have the potential for production and cash flow, but in doing so to manage our business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

