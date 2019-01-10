Stream TV Unveils 8K "Lite" Glasses-Free 3D 27" PC Monitor At CES 2019

2nd Product Under New Partnership with BOE Ideal for Gaming

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream TV Networks, Inc. unveiled its new 27" Glasses-Free 3D 8K "Lite" PC Monitor at CES 2019 in Las Vegas. A step between a 4K monitor (with 8 million pixels) and a full 8K monitor (with 32 million pixels), the 8K "Lite" monitor, with 16 million pixels, provides an unprecedented viewing experience. The new screen can be viewed in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center at booth 10700.

Stream TV, the world's leader in Glasses-Free 3D technology, has partnered with BOE Technology Group Co, Ltd. ("BOE"), the world's largest panel manufacturer. At a press conference in November, the companies announced their partnership, and launched the first product, a 65" 8K "Lite" television. The new 27" PC monitor is the second product under the new partnership, with more in development.

"We are extremely excited for the launch of this 27" 8K Lite Glasses-Free 3D monitor", said Mathu Rajan, CEO of Stream TV. "What the 65" television does for entertainment, the 27" Glasses-Free 3D monitor does for gaming - provide an experience of unprecedented quality and depth. Since our technology allows consumers to view all existing content in stunning 3D, there's no waiting for dedicated content. As new higher-resolution content becomes available from any source, it only enhances the amazing 3D effect consumers and gamers see on our screens."

ABOUT STREAM TV NETWORKS, INC: