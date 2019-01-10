Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2019) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 3,339,200 units of the Company (the "Units") at $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,001,760 (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of a share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.60 per Warrant Share for a period of three years from the closing of the Offering.

If at any time commencing 4 months from the date the Warrants are issued, if for the preceding 7 consecutive trading days, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Company's shares is greater than $0.75, in which case the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof and in such case the Warrants will expire on the 30th calendar day after the date of such notice ("Accelerated Expiry").

The Company has paid eligible finders a cash commission in the aggregate amount of $12,443.97 on the Offering within the amount permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). In addition, 166,553 Shares were issued to eligible finders and 83,276 non-transferable finder's warrants were issued to eligible finders to purchase an aggregate of 83,276 units of the Company (the "Finder's Units"). Each Finder's Unit consists of one Share and one-half of a Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a Warrant Share at a price of $0.60 per Warrant Share for a period of three years from the closing of the Offering, subject to Accelerated Expiry.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period ending on May 10, 2019 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital.

