Seadrill Partners LLC: SDLP - CEO to step down in June 2019

London, United Kingdom, January 10, 2019 - Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE: SDLP) ("Seadrill Partners" or the "Company") announces today that its Chief Executive Officer, Mark Morris, will step down from his position at the end of June, providing time for the Company to find a suitable replacement.

Commenting, Chairman, Harald Thorstein, said "Mark has been a valuable partner to both the Company and the Board and I would like to thank him for his leadership and insight through what has been a challenging period in the off-shore Oil & Gas sector. We wish him every success in his future pursuits".

Mark Morris, said, "It has been a privilege to have led the Company over these last three and a half years, but now I am looking to seek new and different challenges. I wish the Company every success in the future".

The Company has begun an internal and external search process and a further announcement will be made in due course.

