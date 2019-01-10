Quanta Launches Proprietary Polarized CBD Product Lines

Company discontinues licensing to CBD brands, sees larger upside in manufacturing its own product lines

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2019 / Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA) an applied science company, focused on enhancing energy levels in plant matter, including hemp and cannabis, to increase performance within the human body, today announced that it will begin manufacturing its own line of polarized cannabidiol (CBD) products due to recent passage of the 2018 Farm Bill. The new legislature allows for relaxed federal regulation of CBD. Quanta will continue its previously agreed upon licensing arrangement with THC manufacturers.

CBD, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis, has had a surge in popularity over the last several years. The CBD market was on track to hit $591 million in 2018, and According to a new estimate from cannabis industry analysts at the Brightfield Group,

CBD is growing faster than cannabis in the U.S. and the hemp-CBD market alone could hit $22 billion by 2022. The compound has significant medical benefits, including, but not limited to relief from inflammation, pain, anxiety, psychosis, seizures, spasms, and other conditions without disconcerting feelings of lethargy or dysphoria. https://www.projectcbd.org/about/what-cbd.

"We are extremely pleased to announce this new strategic direction," said Chief Executive Officer, Eric Rice. " As demand for CBD continues to increase, regulatory issues are beginning to decrease which is creating a once in a generation opportunity. Over the last 6 months we have received tremendous feedback and are confident that launching our own product lines will allow us to expand our customer base, enhance profitability and establish ourselves as a leader within the rapidly emerging CBD marketplace."

Quanta's current pipeline of CBD related products include a muscle rub and a vape cartridge. Quanta's CBD Muscle Rub is an all-natural topical that consists of 13 natural elements including turmeric, arnica and polarized CBD. It is administered topically, and targets sore and/or stiff muscles and joints. The Company's CBD Vape Cartridge is an ultra-premium CBD oil product containing hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD). The device is packed with pain fighting, natural ingredients to help manage discomfort, swelling, ease muscle tension, and help with anxiety relief.

About Quanta, Inc.

Quanta, Inc., an applied science company, focused on enhancing energy levels in plant matter (including cannabis) to increase performance within the human body. Its proprietary technology uses quantum mechanics to increase bio-activity of targeted molecules to enhance the desired effects. The Company specializes in potentiating rare naturally occurring elements to create impactful and sustainable healing solutions that are as powerful and predictable as pharmaceutical drugs. Quanta offers its technology as a platform to product makers through distribution channels, as well as consumer products. The Company serves brands in cannabis, anti-aging, health and wellness, stress management, pain management, fitness, and brain performance enhancement. Quanta's lead product, CBD Muscle Rub, is an all-natural topical that consists of 13 natural elements including tumeric, arnica and polarized cannabidiol (CBD), designed to provide relief from pain, inflammation and stiffness in muscles and joints. The Company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit http://www.quanta9.com/ and review Quanta's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

