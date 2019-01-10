Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2019) - Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (Grosvenor) announces that, on behalf of client funds of Grosvenor (Investors), it beneficially owns and controls 3,302,966 restricted voting shares (Restricted Voting Shares) of Kinder Morgan Canada Limited (Kinder Morgan Canada), representing a decrease below 10% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Restricted Voting Shares.

On January 9, 2019, Grosvenor disposed of, on behalf of Investors, (the Disposition) 207,950 Restricted Voting Shares of Kinder Morgan Canada representing approximately 0.60% of the outstanding Restricted Voting Shares. The Restricted Voting Shares were disposed of through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange at an average price of C$14.9655 per Restricted Voting Share, for a total value of approximately C$3,112,067.

Prior to the completion of the Disposition, Investors beneficially owned or controlled 3,510,916 Restricted Voting Shares, representing approximately 10.07% of the issued and outstanding Restricted Voting Shares. Immediately following completion of the Disposition, Investors beneficially owned or controlled an aggregate of 3,302,966 Restricted Voting Shares representing approximately 9.47% of the outstanding Restricted Voting Shares.

Grosvenor has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of Kinder Morgan Canada either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Kinder Morgan Canada's head office is located at Suite 2700, 300 - 5th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 5J2.

A copy of an "Early Warning Report" filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities will be available under Kinder Morgan's profile at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by contacting Burke Montgomery or Lilly Farahnakian at Grosvenor at (312) 506-6500 or at 900 North Michigan Avenue, Suite 1100, Chicago IL 60611 USA.