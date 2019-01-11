Next-Generation LNG Carrier "NOHSHU MARU"



Corporate Communication Department Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mediacontact_global@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

TOKYO, Jan 11, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a Group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) based in Yokohama, held a christening ceremony today for a next-generation LNG (liquefied natural gas) carrier under construction for TRANS PACIFIC SHIPPING 5 LTD., a joint venture of JERA Co., Inc. (JERA) and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL). The new ship, named NOHSHU MARU, is the fourth vessel of the latest model "Sayaringo STaGE" type, featuring significant improvements in both LNG carrying capacity and fuel performance due to the adoption of a more efficient hull structure and an innovative hybrid propulsion system. Completion and delivery is scheduled for February 2019, after which the NOHSHU MARU will be put into service, transporting LNG for the Freeport LNG Project in the U.S. state of Texas (in which JERA is participating), among other ventures.The christening ceremony, held at the Koyagi Plant of MHI's Nagasaki Shipyard & Machinery Works, was attended by representatives of the ship owner, along with many other guests. Chubu Electric Power President, Satoru Katsuno, announced the name of the ship, while his wife performed the ceremonial rope cutting.The NOHSHU MARU has a length of 297.5m, width of 48.94m, and depth of 27.0m, with a draft of 11.1m. Deadweight tonnage is approximately 80,300 tons, with total tank holding capacity of 180,000m3. Launching took place on October 9, 2017. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding received the order for the new vessel from the owner, TRANS PACIFIC SHIPPING 5 LTD., through MI LNG Company, Limited, a joint venture for the design and sale of LNG carriers established by MHI and Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. Construction was managed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Structure Co., Ltd., an MHI Group company based in Nagasaki. The vessel's name is derived from the old provincial name for the southern region of Gifu Prefecture, one of the areas served by Chubu Electric Power.JERA was established in 2015 as an equal-share joint venture between TEPCO Fuel & Power, a group company of Tokyo Electric Power Company, and Chubu Electric Power Company. Its business operations include construction and refurbishment of thermal power plants in Japan, as well as energy infrastructure projects and power generation overseas.The Sayaringo STaGE is a successor to the "Sayaendo," a vessel highly acclaimed for its reliability and innovatively refined MOSS-type spherical tanks. The use of apple-shaped tanks allows for greater LNG carrying capacity without increases to the ship's width, while the hybrid propulsion system further improves fuel efficiency over the previous model.STaGE, an acronym derived from "Steam Turbine and Gas Engines," is a hybrid propulsion system combining a steam turbine and gas-fired engines. Effective utilization of waste heat from the engines for the steam turbine provides a substantial improvement in plant efficiency, allowing for high-efficiency navigation in both low and high-speed areas.Going forward, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and MHI Marine Structure will continue the development of next-generation LNG carriers with exceptional fuel efficiency and sustainable performance, in order to contribute to stable energy supplies and environmental conservation.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial firms. For more than 130 years, we have channeled big thinking into solutions that move the world forward - advancing the lives of everyone who shares our planet. We deliver innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries, covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI Group employs 80,000 people across 400 locations, operating in three business domains: "Power Systems," "Industry & Infrastructure," "Aircraft, Defense & Space." We have a consolidated revenue of around 40 billion U.S. Dollars. We aim to contribute to environmental sustainability while achieving global growth, using our leading-edge technologies. By bringing people and ideas together as one, we continue to pave the way to a future of shared success.For more information, please visit MHI's website: https://www.mhi.comFor Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: https://spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.