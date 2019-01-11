INGENICO GROUP: Completion of Paymark acquisition

Press Release Paris, 11th January 2019

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payments, today announced completion of the acquisition of Paymark, a leading New Zealand payment network. Regulatory approvals from the relevant regulatory and antitrust authorities are now all in place.

With the acquisition of Paymark, Ingenico Group will be well positioned in the Pacific Region to deploy the full suite of its offer to retailers and financial institutions including in-store and online payment acceptance services as well as value-added products such as analytics and loyalty.

Ingenico will continue to invest in Paymark in order to keep providing the best payment solutions for its customers including the banks, retailers and local partners with whom Ingenico Group, Bambora and Paymark, have built strong relationships in the region.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

Stay in touch with us:

www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com) twitter.com/ingenico (http://twitter.com/ingenico/)

For more experts' views, visit our blog (https://blog.ingenico.com/).

Contacts / Ingenico Group







Investors

Laurent Marie

VP Investor Relations &

Financial Communication

laurent.marie@ingenico.com

(T) / (+33) (0)1 58 01 92 98





Investors

Kevin Woringer

Investor Relations Manager

Kevin.woringer@ingenico.com

(T) / (+33) (0)1 58 01 85 09













Communication

Stéphane Grand

Media Communication

stephane.grand@ingenico.com

(T) / (+33) (0)1 58 01 91 95

Upcoming events 2018 full year results: 26th February 2019

PDF VERSION (http://hugin.info/143483/R/2231114/876952.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: INGENICO via Globenewswire

