sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

52,12 Euro		+0,42
+0,81 %
WKN: 870752 ISIN: FR0000125346 Ticker-Symbol: IIE 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
INGENICO GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INGENICO GROUP SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,22
52,62
08:26
52,38
52,54
08:26
11.01.2019 | 08:05
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

INGENICO GROUP: Completion of Paymark acquisition

Press Release
Paris, 11th January 2019

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payments, today announced completion of the acquisition of Paymark, a leading New Zealand payment network. Regulatory approvals from the relevant regulatory and antitrust authorities are now all in place.

With the acquisition of Paymark, Ingenico Group will be well positioned in the Pacific Region to deploy the full suite of its offer to retailers and financial institutions including in-store and online payment acceptance services as well as value-added products such as analytics and loyalty.

Ingenico will continue to invest in Paymark in order to keep providing the best payment solutions for its customers including the banks, retailers and local partners with whom Ingenico Group, Bambora and Paymark, have built strong relationships in the region.

About Ingenico Group
Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

Stay in touch with us:
www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com) twitter.com/ingenico (http://twitter.com/ingenico/)

For more experts' views, visit our blog (https://blog.ingenico.com/).

Contacts / Ingenico Group




Investors
Laurent Marie
VP Investor Relations &
Financial Communication
laurent.marie@ingenico.com
(T) / (+33) (0)1 58 01 92 98


Investors
Kevin Woringer
Investor Relations Manager
Kevin.woringer@ingenico.com
(T) / (+33) (0)1 58 01 85 09






Communication
Stéphane Grand
Media Communication
stephane.grand@ingenico.com
(T) / (+33) (0)1 58 01 91 95

Upcoming events

2018 full year results: 26th February 2019

PDF VERSION (http://hugin.info/143483/R/2231114/876952.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: INGENICO via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)