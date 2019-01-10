DGAP-Ad-hoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Challenge to the implementation of the SEAG CVA 10-Jan-2019 / 20:52 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ART. 17 OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU 596/2014, MAR) Steinhoff - Challenge to the implementation of the SEAG CVA Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group") The Company's subsidiary Steinhoff Europe AG ("SEAG") has today been notified of an application issued by LSW GmbH, a company claiming to be a creditor of SEAG, challenging the company voluntary arrangement proposed in relation to SEAG ("SEAG CVA") announced on 14 December 2018 (the "Application"). In accordance with the terms of the SEAG CVA, implementation of the SEAG CVA will not occur until the challenge to the SEAG CVA has been resolved. Under the terms of the company voluntary arrangement proposed in relation to Steinhoff Finance Holding GmbH ("SFHG CVA") announced on 14 December 2018, implementation of the SFHG CVA will likewise not occur until the challenge to the SEAG CVA has been resolved. The relevant terms of the SEAG CVA and the SFHG CVA, including the interim moratoria, continue to apply. The Company continues to work towards the implementation of the financial restructuring of the Group and management continues to support and focus on the ongoing operations. The Company and SEAG are currently examining the detail of the Application and will provide further updates as appropriate. Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group. Stellenbosch, 10 January 2019 10-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Herengracht 466 1017 CA Amsterdam Netherlands Phone: +27218080700 Fax: +27218080800 E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com ISIN: NL0011375019 WKN: A14XB9 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of Announcement DGAP News Service 765227 10-Jan-2019 CET/CEST