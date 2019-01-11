Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas receives 101 MW order for V120-2.2 MW turbines featuring the tallest towers in China

Beijing, 11 January 2019

Leveraging its high tower solution, Vestas has secured a 101 MW order in China for 46 V120-2.2 MW turbines that will all feature the country's tallest towers with a hub height of 152m. The project's customised tower solution takes the 2 MW platform to the highest hub heights ever in Vestas' history and opens up new wind resources by allowing access to higher and more consistent wind speeds, maximising the site's energy output.



As Vestas' latest 2 MW platform addition, The V120-2.2 MW turbine was launched for the Chinese market during China Wind Power 2017, underlining how Vestas has been introducing its latest technologies and solutions to China since pioneering the market more than 20 years ago. In 2018, Vestas installed several wind parks with 2 MW platform turbines and hub height of 137m, which at the time was the hub height record for China's wind industry.

"With this project, we continue to offer our best-in-class solutions and our industry leading project expertise from 100 GW of global installations for the Chinese market", says Thomas Keller, Senior Vice President and CFO/COO of Vestas China.

"Together with the proven 2 MW platform, Vestas' high tower solution remains one of our core competitive offerings for China's low wind market. The V120-2.2 MW turbine is a great match for the for Chinese market and I'm pleased to see that it's being received well by our Chinese customers", says Anne Vedel, Vice President and CTO/CCO of Vestas China.

The order includes a 2-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement, as well as VestasOnline Business SCADA solution. Delivery and commissioning are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2019.

