Edison Investment Research - Financials - Lighthouse Group: Lighthouse has confirmed that it is on course to meet board expectations for EBITDA and pre-tax profit for 2018, continuing the progress it made during the first half of the year. The potential to achieve good long-term growth through meeting the need for financial advice, particularly in the affinity business, remains in place.ISIN: GB0009779116

