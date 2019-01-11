The All-in-One DOOGEE S90 Modular Rugged Phone Will Be Debuted at Crowdfunding Platform

DOOGEE S90 modular rugged phone to the rescue with an impressive design concept of an all-in-one phone with limitless possibility

HONG KONG, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If statistics are anything to go by, then the smartphone market is predicted to go on a downfall. This might be attributed to the fact that most smartphones nowadays look almost similar to each other, break easily and they are not getting any smarter. The question is, will consumers ever get a more reliable smartphone? Well, worry no more. In comes the DOOGEE S90 (https://www.doogee.cc/sale/s90/) modular rugged phone to the rescue with an impressive design concept of an all-in-one phone with limitless possibility. This new product is the latest generation of the DOOGEE Series rugged phone. The Chinese manufacturer has been known to produce quality rugged phones before and now they have not disappointed with the modular S90, which will be debuted on the crowdfunding platform.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/807102/DOOGEE_S90_Modular.jpg

All-In-One Modular Rugged Phone

The DOOGEE S90 comes with four modules which give an all-in-one alternative to buying separate gadgets. Its modular design is by far the most impressive one in today's market. It is easy to mix, match and swap its modules by the magnet and they work instantly when slid into the slot on the S90 back cover with a snap. The following are the four modules of the DOOGEE S90.

1. Night Vision Camera Module

Night vision camera is really an excellent gift for a shutterbug to discover the beauty at night. Able to illuminate even pitch-black scenes, this night vision camera module makes it possible for enthusiasts to take clear and bright captions through extreme darkness with its 12 times light-sensitive telephoto lens, f/1.8 big aperture, 131° super wide-angle and IR correction capabilities. That's also most useful to snap pictures in dark caves, weak light areas or backlight areas. With the night vision camera module, users will not leave out any beautiful scenery in dark.

2. 5000mAh Power Module

Working as a power bank, the enormous battery module gives users two days extra power which comes in handy when the phone's battery is drained and is removable anytime in a second. With a high-density, long battery life and advanced international safety levels, the 5000mAh power module turns the 5050mAh S90 into a 10,050mAh phone but with lighter weight than an integrated phone, keeping the user connected at all times.

3. Powerful Digital Walkie-Talkie Module

Based on the Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) standard, the S90 walkie-talkie module provides clear and real-time digital speech quality that more than substitutes the common walkie-talkies normally used. Similar to DOOGEE S80 digital intercom phone, its frequency ranges from 400-480MHz, with the super-high sensitivity of -120dBm and a wide communication distance between 6-10km. Unlike most conventional walkie-talkies, the S90 digital walkie-talkie supports both private and group calls. If the user happens to be in a noisy area, the DOOGEE S90 comes with a very efficient stereo speaker that gives a high-quality sound boost. And it is compatible with other walkie-talkies in the market. If the user happens to be in a group hike and by bad luck, they get lost, they know which phone to turn to immediately.

4. Professional Game Module

The DOOGEE S70 has been well-known as an interesting rugged game phone this year. All work and no play makes all of us dull. That's true and it's good that DOOGEE recognizes this again in the S90. With its powerful Helio P60 octa-core CPU and Mali G72 MP3 800MHz GPU, the DOOGEE S90 plays all the bulky and intense android games at faster frames and with no glitches at all given its decent 6GB RAM memory. Everything feels smooth when the user games on this device with the modular gamepad that they can slot into the phone. Just like the S70, the S90 gamepad, connected via Bluetooth, is built for professional mobile gaming with responsive buttons and a firm comfortable grip. With a 6.18-inch screen and 1080×2246 resolution, the S90 delivers accurate colors and super-wide vision and is also glove-friendly to give users an immersive gaming experience.

With one DOOGEE S90 modular rugged phone, users can own a professional camera, a rugged walkie-talkie and even a game console at the same time. This model exactly creates a new handset epoch with ever-changing phone styles and features. Now users can understand the concept that DOOGEE puts out: with one S90 modular phone, enjoy the endless possibility of life. DOOGEE is gradually growing up into an industry leader of producing rugged phones. The crowdfunding sale will officially launch in the middle of January 2019.

For more information, find it here: https://www.doogee.cc/sale/s90/.

Related Files

7

2

Additional Links