The Puerto Libertad solar plant is located near the town of the same name, in the northwestern state of Sonora.Spanish company Acciona Energía has completed construction of a 405 MW solar plant in Mexico, for which more than a million PV panels were installed in two months. According to a statement released by the company yesterday, Acciona owns half the project, in partnership with Tuto Energy. After an investment of $349 million, the Puerto Libertad plant is expected to be grid connected by May. Miguel Ángel Alonso, CEO of Acciona Energy Mexico, said: "To date we had never reached such a pace ...

