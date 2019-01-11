Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ZEAL Network SE (-) ZEAL receives indicative offer from Lottoland for the purchase of its core German business assets 11-Jan-2019 / 11:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *ZEAL receives indicative offer from Lottoland for the purchase of its core German business assets* ZEAL Network SE ('ZEAL') has received a non-binding, conditional and indicative offer from Lottoland Holdings ('Lottoland') for the purchase of assets of the ZEAL Group representing the core of the German business as currently operating under the Tipp24 brand. The offer excludes ZEAL's fully consolidated minority shareholding myLotto24 Limited. The cash purchase price offered by Lottoland, subject to due diligence, ranges from EUR 60 million to EUR 76 million. The full text of the offer in the English language is available at http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8560M_1-2019-1-11.pdf [1] ZEAL will duly assess the indicative offer and its potential implications. Contact: Frank Hoffmann, CEFA Investor Relations ZEAL 5th Floor - One New Change London EC4M 9AF T +44 (0) 20 3739-7123 F +44 (0) 20 3739-7199 frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: - LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 7139 EQS News ID: 765367 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=58218e8cc58a84e8fb50fb35a21d1f70&application_id=765367&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

January 11, 2019 05:39 ET (10:39 GMT)