DGAP-Ad-hoc: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous ZEAL receives indicative offer from Lottoland for the purchase of its core German business assets 11-Jan-2019 / 11:35 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *ZEAL receives indicative offer from Lottoland for the purchase of its core German business assets* ZEAL Network SE ("ZEAL") has received a non-binding, conditional and indicative offer from Lottoland Holdings ("Lottoland") for the purchase of assets of the ZEAL Group representing the core of the German business as currently operating under the Tipp24 brand. The offer excludes ZEAL's fully consolidated minority shareholding myLotto24 Limited. The cash purchase price offered by Lottoland, subject to due diligence, ranges from EUR 60 million to EUR 76 million. The full text of the offer in the English language is available at http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8560M_1-2019-1-11.pdf [1] ZEAL will duly assess the indicative offer and its potential implications. Contact: Frank Hoffmann, CEFA Investor Relations ZEAL 5th Floor - One New Change London EC4M 9AF T +44 (0) 20 3739-7123 F +44 (0) 20 3739-7199 frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk 11-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: ZEAL Network SE 5th Floor One New Change EC4M 9AF London United Kingdom Phone: +44 (0)203 739-7000 Fax: +44 (0)203 739-7099 E-mail: office@zeal-network.co.uk Internet: www.zeal-network.co.uk ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 WKN: TPP024 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of Announcement DGAP News Service 765351 11-Jan-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=58218e8cc58a84e8fb50fb35a21d1f70&application_id=765351&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

January 11, 2019