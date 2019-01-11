Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 10-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 364.53p INCLUDING current year revenue 369.75p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 360.12p INCLUDING current year revenue 365.34p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---