New York, New York and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2019) - The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), a Canadian listing exchange recognized as a Qualified Foreign Exchange in the U.S., Kapoor Kapital, and OTC Markets Group Inc., operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, announce that they will co-host the exclusive Canada Cannabis House at 64 Promenade in Davos, Switzerland taking place January 22-25, 2019. With the rapidly advancing global expansion of cannabis legalization, this iconic international location will convene industry leaders and senior executives from publicly-traded cannabis companies influenced by the Canadian listing and trading experience.

With support from lead sponsor Canaccord Genuity, the leading investment bank to the global cannabis industry, the exclusive Canada Cannabis House will be situated at the center of all activity in Davos. Among the events taking place at Canada Cannabis House, senior executives from CSE, OTC Markets Group and Canaccord Genuity will join leading cannabis industry associations, industry thought leaders and C-suite executives representing the expanding roster of private, U.S.-quoted, and Canadian-listed cannabis companies. Confirmed participants include:

Acreage Holdings

Alvit LCS Pharma

CannaTech Global

Canndoc Ltd.

Cura Cannabis Solutions

iCAN | Israel Cannabis

KannaSwiss AG

Plena Global Holdings Inc.

TheraCann International

Radient Technologies Inc.

This unique four-day event will provide a comprehensive overview of trading, cross-listings and related capital raising options for the global portfolio of early-stage, growth-oriented, innovative and entrepreneurial cannabis companies. A series of panel discussions will cover topics such as:

Cannabis in the Capital Markets - What's Getting Funded Next?

How to Capitalize on the U.S. Cannabis Opportunity - Navigating Regulatory Uncertainty

The Next Investment Opportunities in Global Cannabis Expansion

Exporting Cannabis Innovation to the World from Israel

Richard Carleton CEO of the CSE, outlines the many reasons why this is the ideal time to share the CSE's value proposition to the global audience in Davos:

"The CSE is pleased to showcase Canada's leadership position in the development of the global cannabis industry to the Davos community. Canadian companies have a wealth of knowledge and experience in the corporate finance and policy development as well as the technologies that optimize the cultivation, extraction and delivery of cannabis and hemp-based products. As the home to the greatest number of public cannabis and hemp-related companies, the CSE is in a unique position to provide a forum for these companies to share their capabilities with peers from around the world".

OTC Markets Group, a regular collaborator with the Canadian Securities Exchange, specifically on international endeavours, adds the following:

"Our alliance with the CSE continues to present today's innovative cannabis companies with a streamlined approach to enhance their North American profile and gain secondary access to the broad pool of U.S. investors through cross-trading," said Jason Paltrowitz, Director, OTC Markets Group International Ltd. and EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets. "OTC Markets Group is proud to be at the forefront of the conversations taking place at Davos surrounding cannabis and the exponential growth in publicly-traded securities from this sector."

As of December 31, 2018, there are 446 cannabis-related securities trading on OTC Markets Group's OTCQX, OTCQB, and Pink Markets with a total market cap of $20.75bn. MedMen Enterprises Inc., Green Thumb Industries Inc. and MariMed Inc. are among the top 5 cannabis-related companies traded on OTC Markets based upon market cap. The CSE also ended the year with a total of 124 cannabis-related issues, representing an enterprise value over $25bn.

For more information on the Canada Cannabis House, please visit https://www.thecse.com/en/about/event/canada-cannabis-house-at-davos

About CSE - Canadian Securities Exchange

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) is home to more than 460 uniquely listed issues covering a broad range of industry sectors. The exchange provides trade execution, smart routing, risk management, compliance and market information services for Canadian listed securities. Recognized as an exchange by the Ontario Securities Commission, the CSE is designed to facilitate the capital formation process for public companies through a streamlined approach to company regulation that emphasizes disclosure and the provision of efficient secondary market trading services for investors. Learn more at www.thecse.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

About Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity is the global capital markets division of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., offering institutional and corporate clients idea-driven investment banking, merger and acquisition, research, sales and trading services from offices in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. Our diverse team of capital markets and advisory professionals has deep industry and transactional expertise in key growth sectors of the global economy. We are committed to providing valued services to our clients throughout the entire lifecycle of their business and operating as a gold standard independent investment bank - expansive in resources and reach, but targeted in industry expertise, market focus and individual client attention. We are driven by your success.

More information is available at www.cgf.com

Media Contacts

OTC Markets Group Inc.: +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

CSE - Canadian Securities Exchange: (416) 367-7360, richard.carleton@thecse.com

Kapoor Capital: 001416-602-6396, Kapoorvik@gmail.com